Governor appoints locals to boards

Gov. Greg Abbott recently announced the appointments of several Fort Bend County residents to various boards.

Governor’s Committee to Support the Military

Abbott issued an executive order establishing the Governor’s Committee to Support the Military. The Committee will actively look for ways to maintain and enhance military value at installations within the state, and will include no more than 22 members appointed by the governor. Led by a chair and vice-chair, members of the committee will include Texas-resident veterans, community leaders, and business leaders.

Among those appointed are Robert “Bob” Samborski of Missouri City. He is a technical services representative for Northrop Grumman. He served in the U.S. Army for 33 years until his retirement in 2013. Samborski received a bachelor of science in chemistry from Roanoke College, a master of business administration from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, a master of science from Naval Postgraduate School, and a master of strategic studies from the United States Army War College.

Others on the committee include: Michael McClung of Helotes, Timothy “Tim” Woliver of Cibolo, Lori Stinson of San Antonio, Joe “Keith” Sledd of Gatesville, Todd Fox of Belton, Sean Payton of Killeen, Webster “Dave” Powell of El Paso, Cindy Ramos-Davidson of El Paso, Alan Wiernicki of El Paso, Boyd Sartin of Maud, Kreston Cook of Corpus Christi, Rodolfo “Rudy” Madrid of Kingsville, Maritta Sumner of Arlington, Stephen “Steve” Banta of Corpus Christi, Ashley “Ash” Cannon of Burkburnett, Michael Boyd of Christoval, Blanca Larson of Del Rio, Sam Vinson of Abilene, William “Len” Smith of Austin, Rhonda Rogers of Paris, and Paul Paine of Fort Worth.

Texas Funeral Service Commission

Abbott has named Greg Compean chair of the Texas Funeral Service Commission for a term set to expire on Aug. 13, 2021. The commission establishes standards to license funeral directors and embalmers, examines applicants and issues appropriate licenses, and regulates cemetery and crematory services.

Compean of Richmond is a licensed funeral director and president and owner of Compean Funeral Home, Inc. He is a member of the Houston Metropolitan Funeral Directors Association, Texas Funeral Directors Association, National Hispanic Professional Organization, East End Chamber of Commerce, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Camara de Empresarios Latinos de Houston, and the Knights of Columbus Council 2801, and is a director of the Harris County Houston Sports Authority. Compean received an associate degree in business administration from Alvin Community College and is a graduate of the Commonwealth College of Mortuary Science.

Real Estate Research Advisory Committee

Abbott appointed JJ Clemence of Sugar Land, Troy Alley Jr. of DeSoto, and Russell Cain of Port Lavaca to the Real Estate Research Advisory Committee for terms set to expire on Jan. 31, 2023. The committee reviews and approves proposals submitted to the board of directors of the Texas A&M University System relating to staffing and general policies of the Real Estate Center. The committee decides the priority ranking of research studies the center conducts.

Clemence is a pricing and fundamental specialist for Enbridge, and is a certified internal auditor. She is a member of The Institute of Internal Auditors, treasurer of Enbridge Leadership Development, and a communication officer for the Enbridge Professional Multi-Culture Committee. Additionally, she is the public relations director for Fort Bend County Global Initiative, board member for the Fort Bend ISD Innovation Committee, and a member of the FBISD Bond Oversight Committee. Clemence received a bachelor of arts in accounting from Anhui University of Finance and Economics in China and a master of business administration from Baker University in Kansas.