Governor appoints two to State Commission on Judicial Conduct

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Maricela Alvarado and Amy Suhl to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct for terms set to expire Nov. 19, 2023.

The commission regulates the conduct of the state judiciary, including the power to recommend for retirement, censure, suspension or removal of a judge from office.

Suhl, of Sugar Land, is the vice president and CEO of Projects and Technology with a worldwide energy company, with over 30 years in the field.

She is a member of the Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honor Society and the Texas A&M University Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering Advisory Council, and volunteers at the Sugar Land Senior Center as a technology trainer, as well as at local schools as a mentor and tutor. She received a bachelor of science in electrical engineering from Texas A&M University and a master of business administration from Houston Baptist University.

Alvarado of Harlingen is a retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel. In her nearly 30 years of military service, she commanded an Allied Counterintelligence Unit in support of Internal Security Assistance Force. She is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

She was honorably discharged from the Army, where she was awarded the Bronze Star, Legion of Merit Medal, and the Meritorious Service Medal. Alvarado received a bachelor of science in secondary education from Pan American University and a master in education technology from Troy State University.