Governor orders Texas schools to remain closed for academic year

Students around Texas will not be able to return to school this year.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Friday that included the closure of all schools in the state for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, a measure aimed at promoting social distancing and slowing the spread of COVID-19. The order applies to public and private schools as well as institutions of higher learning.

There have been 695 reported cases of the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus in Fort Bend County, according to county health officials, including 17 deaths caused by COVID-19.

Most schools in Texas have been closed since mid-March, with Fort Bend ISD announcing earlier this week that it intended to remain closed. Stafford MSD had planned to close until May 4, per a previous executive order by Abbott.

“The team of doctors advising us has determined that it would be unsafe to allow students together at school for the foreseeable future,” Abbott said.

FBISD and SMSD have implemented distance learning programs that students can access online while campuses are closed. On March 20, FBISD launched At-Home Learning (fortbendisd.com/domain/17285), which has tools, videos and curriculum to keep students engaged. SMSD has expanded the breadth of its Stafford Learns website (staffordmsd.org/academics/stafford-learns) in wake of the pandemic.