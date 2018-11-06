Governor rallies in Fort Bend County November 6, 2018 by Joe Southern Leave a Comment State Sen. Joan Huffman hugs Gov. Greg Abbott after introducing him Oct. 30 at a Republican election rally in Sugar Land at Classic Chevrolet. Pictured behind them are U.S. Rep. Pete Olson, left, and state Rep. Rick Miller. Results of the Nov. 6 election can be found at www.FortBendStar.com and in next week’s edition of the paper. (Photo by Joe Southern) State Rep. Rick Miller gestures to the crowd behind state Sen. Joan Huffman Oct. 30 during a Republican election rally in Sugar Land at Classic Chevrolet. Results of the Nov. 6 election can be found at www.FortBendStar.com and in next week’s edition of the paper. (Photo by Joe Southern) Gov. Greg Abbott, center, addresses the crowd Oct. 30 at Classic Chevrolet in Sugar Land during a Republican election rally. Pictured behind him, from the left, are state Sen. Joan Huffman, U.S. Rep. Pete Olson, state Rep. Rick Miller, Fort Bend County Judge Bob Hebert, state Supreme Court Associate Justice Jimmy Blacklock, and political analyst and former Sugar Land City Councilmember Jacquie Baly. Results of the Nov. 6 election can be found at www.FortBendStar.com and in next week’s edition of the paper. (Photo by Joe Southern) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
Leave a Reply