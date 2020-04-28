Governor to let stay-at-home order lapse, allow several businesses to reopen

Social distancing restrictions are being eased across Texas as the number of COVID-19 cases appears to level off in communities such as Fort Bend County.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that he will allow his statewide stay-at-home order to expire as scheduled on Thursday.

Beginning Friday, the governor said he’s allowing businesses such as restaurants, movie theaters and museums to reopen their doors to customers but with limited capacities.

As part of Phase 1 of his plan to reopen the state and boost its struggling economy, Abbott said retail stores, malls and libraries also will be allowed to reopen Friday as long as they limit building occupancy to no more than 25 percent.

Abbott said sole proprietors will be allowed to resume operations under his executive order, and citizens can play outdoor sports such as golf and tennis as long as the activities include no more than four people.

“We’ll open in a way that uses safer guidelines for businesses, for employees as well as for their customers,” Abbott said. “We’re not just going to open up and hope for the best.”

Abbott said all of his executive orders related to COVID-19 carry penalties including a fine of up to $1,000 or up to 180 days in jail.

He also said they supersede local orders, such as those made by Fort Bend County Judge KP George, who last month issued a stay-at-home order that is in effect through the end of April.

As of Monday, county officials had reported 957 COVID-19 cases among county residents, with 22 people having died from the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Abbott said his plan to reopen is being guided by data and advice from doctors and will be reevaluated in the coming weeks, at which point he could enter Phase 2 of his plan by allowing more businesses to open.

If that happens, and COVID-19 remains contained, Abbott said the businesses that reopen Friday could increase to 50 percent occupancy later in May.

Abbott said gyms, salons, barbershops and bars will remain closed.

For more information about the governor’s plan, visit gov.texas.gov/opentexas.

