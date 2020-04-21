Governor unveils plan to ease state restrictions

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a wide-ranging executive order last Friday that aims to reopen businesses across the state as its communities, including Fort Bend County, continue to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting this Friday, April 24, Abbott said retailers in Texas will be allowed to operate with to-go services, much like restaurants have been doing for the last month in Fort Bend. The governor also said he wants doctors and hospitals, which have focused the majority of their resources to treating COVID-19 patients, to soon resume elective procedures since Texas hospitals have available bed capacity.

Abbott ordered state parks, which have been closed, to reopen Monday. The governor also announced that all schools in Texas will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 academic year, which was the only part of his executive order not aimed at loosening the restrictions brought on by the pandemic.

“Opening Texas must occur in stages,” Abbott said. “We must be guided by data and by doctors. We must put health and safety first.”

Abbott also said he has put together a “strike force” to provide guidance on the reopening of the state.

The group includes members of his cabinet as well as business and community leaders from around the state, such as Houston furniture mogul Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale and Houston Rockets owner and restaurateur Tilman Fertitta.

Abbott said he will provide more details about his plan, along with revisions, next Friday, April 27. He said he is considering the “elimination of the stay-at-home policy” he has implemented through April 30.

At least 19,000 Texans have been infected by COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, while there have been 495 deaths in the state as of Monday.

In Fort Bend County, there have been 799 cases of the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, along with 18 deaths.

Abbott said COVID-19 testing throughout the state will soon increase, with help from the private sector, but did not provide more details.

“It’s really important that we not let our guard down,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said. “We still have to focus on the social distancing issues. We have to respect each other as we have. We have to be safe first.”

Abbott said safety guidelines for retail businesses that can reopen next week are available at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus.

The protocols include screening employees for illness when they report to work, wearing face coverings and adhering to social distancing and sanitation guidelines.

Abbott said all visitors to state parks must practice social distancing and cover their faces.

