Graduate returns to teach, coach at Stafford

When Bryce Goodwin accepted his diploma from Stafford High School in 2014, he always knew that his future might include working for Stafford Municipal School District.

Fast forward four years, and Goodwin is now working alongside many of the teachers and coaches who mentored him from 2010-14.

“I am very excited,” said Goodwin, who will teach seventh grade mathematics at Stafford Middle School and coach football and basketball. “It’s great to be able to give back to the community that made me the person I am today.”

The 22-year-old Goodwin was a member of the band and National Honor Society, and played basketball and football for the Spartans. He went on to earn an accounting degree from the University of Houston.

He played for head football coach Ken Savanah while he was the defensive coordinator for Stafford High, and also played for Stafford Middle School Coach Matt Tucker.

“I have great mentors – they are great people to learn from,” Goodwin said. “I plan to ask a million questions.”

Goodwin will coach middle school football, alongside Tucker, and serve as a special teams coach for the SHS football team, which opens the season on Aug. 31 at Katy Paetow. In the winter, he will coach seventh grade girls basketball.