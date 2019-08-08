Greinke makes Astros debut

Zack Greinke, the six-time All-Star and former American League Cy Young Award winner who joined the Houston Astros last week in a blockbuster, 11th-hour trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, made his Astros debut Tuesday with mixed results in an 11-6 Astros win.

After getting two Rockies hitters out on the first four pitches (he struck out Charlie Blackmon on three pitches and got Trever Story to fly-out on the fourth), the ace cooled off and surrendered five runs in six innings before a sold-out crowd at Minute Maid Park.

Greinke gave up seven hits, two walks and five earned runs and struck out two, but with massive run support from the offense he was able to notch the win.