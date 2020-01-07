Griggs helps Hightower boys extend winning streak

Bryce Griggs burst onto the scene last basketball season for Hightower, leading the Hurricanes in scoring as a freshman at 21 points per game.

He has followed up a stellar rookie season with a strong start to his sophomore campaign, and his prowess was on full display last week in helping Hightower continue a long unbeaten run.

The Hurricanes, who moved up one spot to third in the Class 5A boys rankings compiled by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, scored victories over Foster and Marshall last week. Griggs, a four-star recruit by 247 Sports who already holds five major-college offers, led the way with 27 points in the Dec. 31 victory over Foster, while Chris Harris poured in 25 points of his own.

It was the 10th time this season Griggs has eclipsed the 20-point mark, and he is averaging nearly 24 points per contest on 47 percent shooting from the field. Hightower (18-4, 5-0 District 24-5A) has won 14 consecutive games and is one of two teams still undefeated in 24-5A.

Meanwhile, Stafford defeated Fulshear 78-76 in overtime Jan. 3 in both teams’ District 25-4A opener. The Spartans will resume district play Friday night against defending district champion Needville.

Willowridge (11-11, 2-2) bounced back from a Dec. 31 loss to Terry with a 79-69 victory over Lamar Consolidated on Jan. 3.

On the girls’ side, District 20-6A leaders Bush and Ridge Point both went 2-0 last week to remain alone atop the district standings.

District 24-5A co-leader Hightower had another strong week with victories over Foster and Marshall. The fifth-ranked Lady Hurricanes (21-4, 7-0 district) will put their undefeated district mark on the line Friday night against district co-leader Shadow Creek (19-4, 6-0) in a battle of the district’s two remaining unbeaten teams.

In other area action, Dulles rebounded from a close loss to Ridge Point with a 70-43 win over Austin on Jan. 2. Nya Threatt lead all scorers for the Lady Vikings (11-8, 2-1 district) with 13 points, while Jahari Ennols had 12 points and Danielle King added 11.

Threatt has reached double digits in all but six of the Lady Vikings’ games this season.

Below are the results for last week’s games involving area teams:

BOYS

Dec. 31

Austin 56, Alvin 30

Seven Lakes 69, Elkins 67

Hightower 87, Foster 70

Terry 77, Willowridge 69

Jan. 2

Dulles 62, Austin 41

Jan. 3

Hightower 75, Marshall 61

Bush 47, Clements 43 (OT)

Willowridge 79, Lamar Consolidated 69

Ridge Point 76, Kempner 52

Travis 65, Elkins 52

GIRLS

Dec. 31

Ridge Point 51, Dulles 49

Bush 58, Travis 48

Terry 51, Willowridge 45

Kempner 45, Clements 32

Hightower 42, Foster 39

Jan. 2

Dulles 70, Austin 43

Jan. 3

Hightower 74, Marshall 40

Bush 71, Clements 41

Ridge Point 53, Kempner 35

