Gunman threatens to shoot employee at Home Depot

Sugar Land police are looking for a gunman who took a cart-load of merchandise from Home Depot on June 25.

Police were called at 11:47 a.m. after employees said a man exited the gardening area of the store with power tools. He pointed a handgun at a cashier and told her to remain quiet before leaving in a black Dodge Durango that was circling the parking lot.

The suspect was white, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighed approximately 140 pounds. He was wearing a long-sleeve blue t-shirt and light-colored jean shorts.

Police believe the same man committed a similar crime at another Home Depot in Houston four hours earlier.

Detectives obtained surveillance video from the robbery in Sugar Land that shows the gunman exiting the Dodge Durango, walking through the store and pointing a handgun at an employee while casually leaving the store.

Surveillance video is posted at www.sugarlandtx.gov/robbery183504.

Anyone with information should call the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).