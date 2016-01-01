H-E-B CEO donating $5 million to Watt’s flood relief fund

Charles Butt, H-E-B Chairman and CEO, today announced a personal, $5 million contribution to the Justin J. Watt Foundation’s Houston Flood Relief Fund.

“Throughout this disaster, I have been humbled by the state’s unprecedented generosity and heroism,” said Charles Butt, H-E-B Chairman and CEO. “I want to commend and support the extraordinary relief efforts of J.J. Watt who has taken the lead, not as a world-class NFL player or celebrity, but as an individual who saw the need to help his fellow Texans and immediately took action.”

A check for $5 million will be presented by Scott McClelland, President, H-E-B Food & Drug, and Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs, on behalf of Charles Butt at NRG Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

“I appreciate the incredible generosity Charles Butt and H-E-B has shown,” said J.J. Watt. “It is amazing what can happen when people from all over come together for one common goal.”

“We are so proud of the amazing work that J.J. has done for our community, including this landmark Hurricane Harvey relief and recovery fundraising effort,” said Jamey Rootes, President of the Houston Texans. “We also appreciate the tremendous support of great leaders like Charles Butt who does so much to help Houstonians and Texans every day. All of this is a testament to the power of teamwork and Houston’s ‘can do’ spirit.”

As a passionate advocate of public education in Texas, Charles Butt’s philanthropic efforts earlier this year helped establish The Holdsworth Center and created and endowed the Raising Texas Teachers Scholarship Fund. He is also the founder of the Raise Your Hand Texas Foundation, an advocacy organization committed to teacher preparation and the development of public school leaders.

H-E-B mirrors that generosity through its Helping Here philosophy, which promises to stand by communities during times of crisis. Throughout this recent catastrophe, H-E-B’s comprehensive relief efforts include monetary commitments, support of emergency shelters across Texas, Food Bank donations, volunteers and the deployment of H-E-B’s Mobile Kitchens and Disaster Relief Units throughout the state.

“Hurricane Harvey has taken a catastrophic toll on our great state. Now is the time to come together and collectively help rebuild our communities,” said Butt.