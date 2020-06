H-E-B announced Friday that the Texas grocery giant will open its newest Houston-area store next week.

Located at 9211 FM 723 in Richmond, H-E-B’s Spring Green Market will open to the public next Wednesday, June 24 at 7 a.m.

The 100,000-square-foot store will be the seventh location within The Star’s coverage area, and the first Houston-area location opened since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on H-E-B, follow its social media pages or visit heb.com.