Halloween is tricky for kids on the autism spectrum

Halloween is an exciting time for children, but it may offer certain challenges for children with autism spectrum disorders.

Preparation and planning can help. Whether this is your child’s first Halloween or you’re simply serving the neighborhood, here are ideas to help:

Know your child’s limits and do only what they can handle. Start by going to just three houses and build up to more each year.

If you are giving out candy at home, let your child participate. Practice greeting people during the day. Be aware of costumes that might distress your child and take turns passing out candy.

Take your child to a community activity they are familiar with, instead of going door-to-door. Partner with family and friends your child likes and is comfortable with.

Halloween can be tricky for kids on the spectrum, but with preparation, this occasion can build fond memories and family traditions.