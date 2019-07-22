Fort Bend Southwest Star Newspaper

Harvest Green Fun Run registration under way

A runner crosses the finish line at last year’s Harvest Green OutRun Hunger 5K. Registration is now open for this year’s race, which takes place Sept. 28.
The race is on to sign up for a race benefiting a Fort Bend County nonprofit.
Registration is now open for the Second Annual Harvest Green OutRun Hunger 5K Family Walk/Run on Sept. 28. Proceeds for the event benefit East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry (EFBHNM), a nonprofit that provides assistance to families and individuals during times of temporary financial crisis.
Race fees will be discounted for those who register by July 31. Early bird fees are $20 for ages 13 and up, $12 for ages 4-12 and free for kids 3 and younger. Adult and youth fees include a race T-shirt. Parents can purchase shirts for their toddlers for $10.
After July 31, fees will be $25 for adults and $15 for kids. Those who register by Sept. 10 also will receive T-shirts. Same-day registration increases by $5 and T-shirts are not guaranteed.
Participants can register online at signmeup.com/outrunhunger5k.

