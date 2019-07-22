Harvest Green Fun Run registration under way

The race is on to sign up for a race benefiting a Fort Bend County nonprofit.

Registration is now open for the Second Annual Harvest Green OutRun Hunger 5K Family Walk/Run on Sept. 28. Proceeds for the event benefit East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry (EFBHNM), a nonprofit that provides assistance to families and individuals during times of temporary financial crisis.

Race fees will be discounted for those who register by July 31. Early bird fees are $20 for ages 13 and up, $12 for ages 4-12 and free for kids 3 and younger. Adult and youth fees include a race T-shirt. Parents can purchase shirts for their toddlers for $10.

After July 31, fees will be $25 for adults and $15 for kids. Those who register by Sept. 10 also will receive T-shirts. Same-day registration increases by $5 and T-shirts are not guaranteed.