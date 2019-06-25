Harvest Green summer camps teach area kids how to cook

Fort Bend County kids can slice, dice, mix and bake at five “CookLearnGrow” summer cooking camps hosted by Harvest Green.

CookLearnGrow, a mobile educational program focusing on food literacy, can be found in the Houston area as well as Austin, Dallas and Seattle. Registration is now open for the camps taking place at the Farmhouse, 3400 Harvest Corner Dr. in Richmond.

Designed for kids ages 7-13, camps will teach kids to prepare a variety of dishes using fresh produce from the Richmond community’s Village Farm. The cost is $220 per child per camp.

“We want to educate people about the food they eat and help them make healthy choices,” Harvest Green’s Sylvia Morgese said in a news release. “These camps start kids down that road through fun hands-on learning activities that also reinforce math, science and social skills.”

The first camps began Monday and run through Thursday. From 9 a.m.-noon, “Cooking Thru the USA” will take kids ages 7-9 on a journey through America’s most popular regional dishes, including Florida’s key lime pie and Hawaii’s pineapple upside down cake. Kids ages 10-13 will attempt culinary challenges worthy of a “Master Junior Chef” from 2-5 p.m.

Two camps are available for children ages 7-9 from 9 a.m.-noon in July. “Baking 101” teaches the basics of baking July 8-11, while kids can learn about growing and cooking with seasonal foods at “Farmers Market” camp July 29-Aug. 1.

Tarts, cupcakes and meringues are on the menu for kids ages 10-13 at “Baking 102” camp from 2-5 p.m. July 8-11.

Parents can register their children at cooklearngrow.com/houston-camps. Some camps can accommodate children with nut allergies.