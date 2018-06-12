Harvey Experience participants needed

Hurricane Harvey left Fort Bend County awash in much more than water. Nearly a year later the storm and ensuing flood has left a lasting emotional impact.

A group called Fort Bend Recovers is planning to showcase a creative outlet for residents to express their feelings through artistic expression during an event Aug. 25 at Constellation Field. The group is currently taking submissions for Harvey related original art in any form. Whether you are a survivor, rescue worker, witness, or a combination of those, each perspective is unique and important.

“Please, tell your story in any original way that you can. Consider writing a short story or a poem, painting a canvas, composing a song or performing your Harvey Experience in dance form,” said Dr. Amy Harkins, a psychologist with Easter Seals Greater Houston. “What would a Harvey Quilt look like? What would a Harvey Rap sound like? We hope to collect a body of work that represents the diversity of our community.

“In your work, consider the following questions: How did Harvey affect you? How are you rebuilding/recovering/healing? What have you learned? Creative storytelling takes many forms and it has a way of transforming hard truth, ugliness and heartache and turning it into something new, perhaps even something beautiful. Show us, tell us, and let us know how Harvey has impacted you, your family, and your community. In your telling, you may give voice to pain, fear, loss, as well as hope, faith and maybe even moments of humor.”

The exhibit will be held noon to 2 p.m. on Aug. 25 at Constellation Field. The deadline for submissions is Aug. 1. For more information, visit www.fortbendrecovers.org/with-creativity