Harvey hinders publication of Star

Dear Fort Bend Star readers,

Many of you may have noticed that the Fort Bend Star was not on your doorstep last week. Likewise, many of our readers simply didn’t have doorsteps last week as floodwaters generated from Hurricane Harvey inundated several of the communities we serve.

It would have been foolhardy for us to produce a paper that we could not deliver throughout much of our coverage area, especially under such dangerous and uncertain circumstances. We did put last week’s edition online (www.fortbendstar.com) and provided frequent updates throughout the storm.

To make sure you do not miss any of the important information about our community, we have combined last week’s edition with this one. We know for some readers and advertisers this is terribly inconvenient and for that we apologize. However, we feel the safety of our delivery personnel and the best interest of the community (we don’t want unread papers gumming up storm drains) are best served by this course of action.

If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us at 281-690-4200.

Sincerely,

— Joe Southern

Editor/Fort Bend Star