HARVEY RAINS SUPREME

Worst flooding yet to come as Brazos rises

By Joe Southern

jsouthern@fortbendstar.com

Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas coast near Corpus Christi on the evening of Friday, Aug. 25, as a Category 4 hurricane.

It slowly meandered to the northeast, dumping more than 50 inches of rain on the Greater Houston Area over the next several days, causing widespread flooding. Missouri City and Sienna Plantation were the hardest-hit areas of eastern Fort Bend County with tornadoes and flood waters.

As the remnants of Harvey weaken and move further inland to the northeast, the worst of the flooding is yet to come in Fort Bend County as the Brazos River pushes past last year’s record flood stage of 54 feet and is expected to crest over the weekend at around 55-56 feet.

Various city and county officials have ordered voluntary and mandatory evacuations, as well as curfews.

For the latest updates visit www.fortbendstar.com and/or see the Fort Bend Star sites on Facebook and Twitter.

How to help

This week, donations will be accepted at Second Mile Mission, 1135 U.S.-90 Alt., Missouri City, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5, the in-kind donation hours will be Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Current needs: Hygiene and personal care items, cleaning supplies (mops, buckets, Clorox, sponges, work gloves, Shockwave disinfectant, etc.), baby formula and diapers, new underwear, new socks, $25 Target, Home Depot and Lowe’s gift cards, manual can openers, and individual hand sanitizers

They have received many generous clothing donations and are well stocked for now (outside of new underwear and new socks). Financial contributions for disaster relief can be made at:

https://secondmile.givingfuel.com/harvey.

First Colony Church of Christ will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday to receive donations for Harvey victims. They are specifically are asking for the following items: No clothes, Clorox, shovels, Pine Sol, sponges, mops, brooms, trash bags, disposable diapers (any brand or size), children’s socks and underwear (new), soap, shampoo, toothbrushes and toothpaste, and small toys (the size of a shoebox or smaller) for infants, boys, or girls.

Area updates as of Aug. 31 at noon

OakBend Medical Center is re-opening its Williams Way facility, located at 22003 Southwest Freeway in Richmond. The hospital will have limited services available, including labor and delivery and emergency services. OakBend Medical Center continues to operate under a Code Grey disaster status and is working around the clock to provide medical services to the people of Fort Bend County.

The Jackson Street Campus remains open and is currently accepting patients. Access to the hospital is limited through the Emergency Care Department.

Sugar Land

The Brazos River is expected to crest around noon Friday. To protect citizens from river flooding, levee improvement districts have closed their flood gates and continue to operate pumps.

The National Weather Service expects the river to crest well below its original estimate but still above the 2016 Memorial Day event record. It is anticipated that levees in Sugar Land will prevent communities from the river flooding; however, please pay close attention to river conditions.

Missouri City

As of Wednesday evening, Aug. 30, all water plants and water distribution systems in the City and Extraterritorial Jurisdiction are operating normally, and water is safe to drink. There is no need to boil water before drinking.

As the Brazos River flood levels crest and slowly subside, water levels in local creeks and ditches will remain high. Please turn off all landscape irrigation and avoid excess water usage. If toilets are difficult to flush, this will improve as water levels go down.

The Tennis and Rec Center located at 2701 Cypress Point Dr. Missouri City, is accepting donations on Thursday, Aug. 31, starting at 8 a.m. A list of items needed is as follows: Kitchen trash bags, milk (non-perishable), orange juice (non-perishable), instant rice, fruit (apples and bananas), mouthwash, shaving cream/lotion, hand sanitizer (travel size preferably), undergarments, hair brushes, ponytail holders/clips, and lip balm.

Questions regarding donations may be directed to the emergency hotline extension 281-403-5801. The county also has a list of all area shelters and donation drop-off points on their website. Contact the county at 281-342-6185 to learn more about donation and volunteer needs.