Harvey to cause continuous rainfall through Wednesday

Residents advised to shelter in place, avoid travel

UPDATE 8/27 6 a.m.: A Flash Flood Emergency is in effect for Fort Bend County until 10:45 a.m., Aug. 27; the county also remains under a Flash Flood Watch until 7 p.m. Aug. 30. Heavy rainfall is anticipated through the remainder of the weekend into late next week; the National Weather Service is predicting 15 to 25 additional inches of rain for this area through the five-day forecast.

Emergency officials advise residents to shelter in place and not to travel. Several streets and roads are impassable due to high water. Do not risk your safety or the safety of first responders.

The Brazos River is expected to reach record levels as the storm moves slowly across the region. Street flooding is expected; no Missouri City evacuations have been issued at this time. Residents can monitor the Fort Bend County Drainage District’s Interactive Map for the Brazos River for up-to-date gauge readings: Click Here.

An interactive GIS map is available now for residents to track road blocks and high water areas: Click Here. As the storm approaches, updates will be made to the map. Residents may also submit their own photos to the City’s interactive photo map! Visit the new GIS site and view other photos throughout the City: Click Here

A confirmed tornado hit the 2200 block of Texas Parkway in the Missouri City area. No major injuries or fatalities have been reported and the extent of area property damage is uncertain at this time.

Fort Bend County has partnered with the Red Cross and Sacred Heart Church in Richmond and opened a temporary shelter in the church at 507 South 4th Street; residents affected and displaced by flooding related to Harvey will be assisted by this shelter.

A list of Harvey Resources/FAQ’s is available on the City’s website, www.missouricitytx.gov, and the City’s Emergency Management website, www.missouricityready.com.

Residents with additional questions may call the citizen hotline at 281.403.5801 while the EOC remains activated; residents should use the hotline to report any damage to their property.