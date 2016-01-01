Harvey updates for Aug. 30

The following are updates related to Hurricane Harvey in Fort Bend County:

Fort Bend ISD to remain closed through Sept. 5

Due to widespread flooding and the continuing threat of more severe weather, Fort Bend ISD will remain closed for the remainder of the week. All campuses and facilities will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5. All FBISD staff members and families are urged to continue monitoring local media and follow the advice of our emergency officials.

Texas Oncology

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, we are concerned about the needs of all cancer patients impacted by this devastating storm.

With the availability of some healthcare facilities disrupted in the near term, and potentially longer term relocations of coast area residents, patients may need interim treatment and care options.

Texas Oncology has more than 170 locations across the state. If you are a displaced cancer patient and require temporary relocation of your treatment, we can help. Please contact Texas Oncology at 1-888-864-4226.

Stafford MSD opens shelter

Stafford MSD has opened its doors so that the Red Cross and Texas National Guard can come in to help people in need. If people are in need or would like to volunteer, please go to the Stafford Middle School Cafeteria, 1625 Staffordshire Road, Stafford.

Brazos Bend State Park close through Oct. 4

Brazos Bend State Park has flooded for the third year in a row and is closed until at least Oct. 4.

Katy ISD updates

Because the number of people at the Katy ISD shelters is decreasing, the District is looking to combine Morton Ranch High (MRHS), Cinco Ranch High School (CRHS) and Cinco Ranch Junior High (CRJH) shelters by 2 p.m. today. These shelters will all come together at CRHS. Buses are being sent to MRHS to pick up individuals, to take them to CRHS.

People needing supplies can still go to both shelters to pick up things till 3 p.m.

We have a 200-men work crew at Education Support Complex (ESC) assessing the reconstruction and clean-up.

Here’s the update on the schools:

– Creech Elementary – took in a lot of water

– Beck Junior High – Operations personnel cannot get to it, but the number of inches in the community indicate it’s been flooded.

– All Mayde Creek Complex took in water (Mayde Creek Elementary, Junior High and High School).

Lone Star Flight Museum postpones grand opening

The Lone Star Flight Museum at Ellington Field will postpone both its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Sept. 1, and grand opening celebration on Saturday, Sept. 2.

For more information on the rescheduled opening date, check the museum’s website and social platforms at www.lonestarflight.org and @Lonestarflightmuseum on Facebook and Instagram.

Free phone drying

David Naumann, creator and founder of DryBox Ventures, Inc. based in San Antonio, is offering, for a limited time, the free use of its DryBox Rescue Self-Serve Kiosk to remove moisture and water to anyone that has suffered flood damage and has a wet cell phone. This limited time offer is for any Houston area resident and will be offered through Friday, Sept. 1. Those with a wet cellphone are invited to visit their local Houston DryBox Rescue Self-Serve Kiosk located at H.E.B at:

5225 Buffalo Speedway, Houston

5859 San Felipe Street, Houston

10919 Louetta Road, Houston

West Oaks Mall – 1000 W. Oak Mall, Houston

When instructed you are to use the promo code: HARVEY

Wet phones can be saved with this unique invention. Drybox Rescue Kiosk’s technology removes all moisture from a wet phone in just 30 minutes (all while you wait).

Find open gas stations, prices with app

The WEX Connect app is free to download and use on both iOS and Android. It provides users with real-time information about fueling stations. Based on real-time data and real transactions, the app provides pricing information, as well as how recently the data was collected –in essence showing if the gas station is currently open or closed.

Governor suspends Hotel Occupancy Tax

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation suspending statewide both the state and local Hotel and Motel Occupancy Tax for relief-effort personnel and victims of the storm. The suspension will last 14 days from the day Abbott issued his 30-countywide disaster declaration.

“There is no doubt that Hurricane Harvey is creating a temporary housing emergency in the state of Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “The state of Texas has a duty to ensure we are offering as much relief as possible to the victims, first responders, and relief-effort personnel, of this terrible storm. Reducing the cost of hotel accommodations is one part of that process. Those who have taken safety precautions by evacuating need not to be struggling with the cost of shelter during this already difficult time.”