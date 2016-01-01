Harvey updates, shelters, closings, etc.

(Editor’s note: The Fort Bend Star will not print an edition this week due to the storm. Please be sure to visit our website and social media sites for updates.)

Fort Bend County issues evacuations

UPDATE 8/28 12 p.m.: Fort Bend County’s Office of Emergency Management has issued a list of neighborhoods in each mandatory and voluntary evacuation area; read the list of neighborhoods here.

Available shelters in the area can be viewed here.

The Red Cross’ Sacred Heart Shelter in Richmond is at capacity; a shelter at B.F. Terry High School, 5500 Ave N, Rosenberg, has been opened in its place.

Residents in Sienna Plantation evacuating due to mandatory evacuation should take LJ Parkway to University Drive to US-59 South. The voluntary evacuation order for Sienna Plantation and Pecan Grove has been upgraded to a mandatory evacuation.

Missouri City is still in the process of providing residents with appropriate info in response to Fort Bend County Judge Hebert’s mandatory & voluntary evacuations. Details regarding staging areas and evacuation routes are forthcoming.

Residents who live in the attached subdivisions may utilize www.drivetexas.org to find an exit route. Visit the Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management’s website, www.fboem.org, or call 281-342-6185 for more information.

Shelters open

Shelters are opened in Fort Bend County to help support evacuees as conditions warrant. This list will be updated regularly as shelter statuses change. The current shelter list is listed below and updated constantly on http://fbcoem.org.

Shelters Not Allowing Pets :

Red Cross Shelter at the George R. Brown, 1001 Avenida de La Americas Houston

Contact: 1-800-733-2767

Shelters Accepting Pets*:

Gallery Furniture, 6006 North Freeway, Houston, TX

Contact Information: 713-694-5570

Gallery Furniture, 7227 W. Grand Parkway South., Richmond, TX

Contact Information: 281-407-7161

Red Cross Shelter at B.F. Terry High School 5500 Avenue N. Rosenberg, TX

*Please bring food, medicine, and crates for your pets.

Shelters outside Fort Bend County

For persons who are looking for Red Cross shelter locations outside Fort Bend County you can find a listing on the Red Cross Shelters Website.

Austin:

LB Johnson High School – 7309 Lazy Creek Dr, Austin, TX 78724

956-473-5100

Tony Burger Activity Center – 3200 Jones Rd, Austin, TX 78745

512-414-1050

Bastrop:

First United Methodist Church – 1201 Main St, Bastrop, TX 78602

512-21-2201

La Grange:

2nd Baptist Church – 1010 N Von Minden St, La Grange, TX 78945

979-968-5953

Luling:

Luling Civic Center – 333 E Austin St, Luling, TX 78648

830-875-2411

Sequin:

Victoria Christian Center – 735 E Kingsbury St, Seguin, TX 78155

830-401-0848

New Braunfels:

NB 9th Grade Center – 659 S Guenther Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130

830-643-5700

Church Middle School – 1275 I-35BL, New Braunfels, TX 78130

830-221-2800

Universal City:

New Life Fellowship Church – 11225 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX 78148

210-945-8098

Dallas:

Tommie N. Allen Recreation Center – 7071 Bonnie View Rd, Dallas, TX 75241

214-647-0986

Samuell Grand Recreation Center – 6200 E Grand Ave, Dallas, TX 75223

214-670-1383

Walnut Hill Recreation Center – 10011 Midway Rd, Dallas, TX 75229

214-670-7112

Houston:

George R Brown convention Center – 1001 Avanida De Las Americans Houston, TX 77010

73-853-8000

Huntsville:

Walker County Storm Shelter – 455 State Hwy 75 N, Huntsville, TX 77320

Huntsville High School – 515 Farm to Market Rd 2821, Huntsville, TX 77320

For a list of evacuations within Fort Bend County, view the Fort Bend County Emergency Evacuations page.

Fort Bend ISD to open Marshall High School as emergency shelter

Fort Bend ISD, in coordination with the Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management, is opening Marshall High School as an emergency shelter for those who have been displaced as a result of Tropical Story Harvey.

The shelter will open at 4 p.m., and is located at 1220 Buffalo Run, Missouri City, offering shelter and meals to those in need.

Fort Bend ISD, in coordination with the American Red Cross, will be staffing the shelter with volunteers and providing necessary items, but for comfort and convenience, families who are seeking shelter may want to consider bringing bedding, snacks, children’s games, chargers, water, paper plates and disposable silverware, towels and flashlights.

Fort Bend ISD encourages all families to remain vigilant and monitor local media, as the tropical system continues to threaten the greater Houston area, as well as Fort Bend County.

As a reminder, please refer to the district’s website and social media accounts to get the latest information. A severe weather hotline is available to parents to learn about the latest information from the district regarding a severe weather occurrence. Please call 281-634-4636 for information about schedule changes due to weather.

FBISD closed

Due to widespread flooding and the continuing threat of more severe weather, Fort Bend ISD will remain closed for the remainder of the week. All campuses and facilities will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5. All FBISD staff members and families are urged to continue monitoring local media and follow the advice of our emergency officials.

“As the largest employer in Fort Bend County, with over 10,000 staff members, we have many who have been significantly impacted by the storms and flooding,” said FBISD Superintendent Dr. Charles Dupre. “And with the rain and flooding forecasted to continue for another day or two, we know some will need time to return home after having evacuated, and others will be attending to damage that may have occurred at their home or homes of family members.”

TSTC in Fort Bend County closed week of Aug. 28

With current flooding and continued rain in the forecast, Texas State Technical College in Fort Bend County will close the week of Aug. 28.

TSTC employees and students in the affected areas are encouraged to heed all mandatory and voluntary evacuation warnings.

Weather permitting, the campus will reopen after Labor Day with the official reopening date to be announced, but it will resume classes no earlier than Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The opening of the Fort Bend County campus will be dictated by weather and other conditions/circumstances within the area, which the college will continue to monitor.

For more information, visit tstc.edu.

Stafford MSD closed this week

The Stafford Municipal School District will be closed for the remainder of the week, which ends on Friday, Sept. 1.

All campus activities will be canceled or postponed until after this week. That includes the football season opener on Sept. 1.

Stafford MSD Superintendent Dr. Robert Bostic made this decision after multiple discussions with the Harris County Department of Emergency Management, the Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management and superintendents from throughout the Greater Houston area.

Due to the Labor Day Holiday on Monday, Sept. 4, school is set to resume on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Stafford MSD has lost power, and many of the citizens of Stafford have lost power as well. Weather conditions continue to be extreme.

HUD announces disaster assistance

Foreclosure protection offered to displaced families

U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson today announced HUD will speed federal disaster assistance to the State of Texas and provide support to homeowners and low-income renters forced from their homes due to Hurricane Harvey.

To date, President Trump issued a disaster declaration for the following counties (more counties may be added as more disaster data becomes available):

Aransas, Bee, Brazoria, Calhoun, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Harris, Jackson, Kleberg, Liberty, Matagorda, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio, Victoria and Wharton.

The President’s declaration allows HUD to offer mortgage/foreclosure relief and other assistance to certain families living in impacted counties.

“Today, our thoughts and prayers are with those who are beginning the process of recovering from Hurricane Harvey,” said Secretary Carson. “As FEMA begins to assess the damage and respond to the immediate needs of residents, HUD will be there to offer assistance and support the longer-term housing recovery efforts.”

HUD is:

Assisting the State of Texas and local governments in re-allocating existing federal resources toward disaster relief – HUD’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME programs give the State and communities the flexibility to redirect millions of dollars in annual formula funding to address critical needs, including housing and services for disaster victims. HUD is currently contacting State and local officials to explore streamlining the Department’s CDBG and HOME programs in order to expedite the repair and replacement of damaged housing;

Granting immediate foreclosure relief – HUD is granting a 90-day moratorium on foreclosures and forbearance on foreclosures of Federal Housing Administration (FHA)-insured home mortgages. There are approximately 200,000 FHA-insured homeowners living in these impacted counties;

Making mortgage insurance available – HUD’s Section 203(h) program provides FHA insurance to disaster victims who have lost their homes and are facing the daunting task of rebuilding or buying another home. Borrowers from participating FHA-approved lenders may be eligible for 100 percent financing;

Making insurance available for both mortgages and home rehabilitation – HUD’s Section 203(k) loan program enables those who have lost their homes to finance the purchase or refinance of a house along with its repair through a single mortgage. It also allows homeowners who have damaged houses to finance the rehabilitation of their existing single-family home; and

Offering Section 108 loan guarantee assistance – HUD will offer state and local governments federally guaranteed loans for housing rehabilitation, economic development and repair of public infrastructure.

Information on housing providers and HUD programs – The Department will share information with FEMA and the State on housing providers that may have available units in the impacted counties. This includes Public Housing Agencies and Multi-Family owners. The Department will also connect FEMA and the State to subject matter experts to provide information on HUD programs and providers.