Hats off to Reining Strength’s Derby Day event

Reining Strength Therapeutic Horsemanship’s 4th Annual Derby Day Party was held May 5 at Safari Texas in Richmond.

Nearly 400 people attended, and attendees came ready to participate in the ladies hat contest and men’s boot contest. There was a large silent auction, live auction, and Kendra Scott mystery jewelry pull.

Derby Day event benefits Reining Strength Therapeutic Horsemanship of Fort Bend County and the greater Houston area. The proceeds from the event help with programming for individuals with physical, cognitive, social, and emotional needs while providing safe, effective services that meet and exceed PATH International Standards (Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship).

Reining Strength is nonprofit organization whose mission is by partnering with horses, to help people realize their individual potential through customized equine-assisted activities and therapies.

Recently, one of RSTH’s clients participated in Special Olympics and won two medals. This is story, told by his mother: “We truly didn’t expect my son to ever be able to walk. We were told that the critical window for hope of a child with cerebral palsy to walk is by age 5 to 7. So, when he turned 8 we had prepared ourselves to focus elsewhere. Last summer, we enrolled him at Reining Strength and, really didn’t know what to expect.

“But wow – even though he is non-verbal, they have taught him simple commands that he understands, and he does what they ask him to do. He has a mind of his own, so following instructions had always been an issue for him over the years during weekly sessions with his physical and occupational therapists. Thanks to these therapeutic horsemanship sessions, his core strength has gotten better, and his balance has improved! But the best thing of all: I was speechless and overcome with joy as I watched him take his very fist steps during a physical therapy session just recently!”

Reining Strength cannot operate without the community’s support and trained volunteers to assist in sessions. To donate time, talent, or money to Reining Strength, contact Heather@reiningstrength.org.