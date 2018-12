The Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence at Houston Community College, in partnership with Together We Rise, provided new bicycles for children in foster care during a special event Nov. 28 at the HCC Stafford campus. Together We Rise is a non-profit organization that aims to change the way children experience foster care. Pictured from the left are Zachary Hodges, Ritu Raju, Neeta Sane, Josie Jones of Child Protective Services, and Robert Glaser. (Photo by Joe Southern)