HCC Foundation supports Katy Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9182
(Submitted photo)
The Houston Community Foundation has received a $7,500 commitment from the Katy VFW Post 9182 to provide valuable support for veteran students as they pursue their higher education through the Houston Community College System. Pictured with HCC Chancellor Cesar Maldonado (center) are: Ed Bland, Senior Vice Commander of Katy VFW Post 9182; Kenneth R. Burton Jr., State Judge Advocate, Department of Texas; HCC Foundation President Mary Williams; and members of the HCC Board of Trustees at the Houston Community College Board Meeting on Oct. 20.