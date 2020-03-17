Helping hands: Area communities stepping up amidst COVID-19 concerns

The impact of COVID-19, the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus, has reached local school districts.

Fort Bend ISD and Stafford MSD both announced last week that they are suspending classes following Spring Break in response to growing concerns and the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Texas and the Houston region.

However, the community has banded together in efforts to ensure students still have access to nutritious meals during the school closures. Both districts started distributing free meals Monday.

“We know that what’s going on right now is critical,” Ridge Point High School cafeteria manager Linda Sessum said. “We want to make sure these babies get something to eat. I don’t care how old they are, they’re my babies.”

FBISD said Monday that it is suspending classes and “normal district operations” through April 10. Stafford MSD has extended its Spring Break closure and suspended all after-school and co-curricular activities until March 23.

According to multiple reports, Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath told school officials and state lawmakers on Sunday to prepare for the possibility of schools remaining closed for weeks or months, possibly for the rest of the academic year.

“This decision is being made so that we can help protect our community at large,” FBISD superintendent Charles Dupre said in a news release. “This includes our staff, students, and their families – which include some of the most vulnerable to this virus.”

Since March 4, Houston-area public officials have reported a total of about 30 positive tests for COVID-19, including nine in Fort Bend County. Although the first several cases were tied to recent international travel, officials have said there has been evidence of spread within the Houston-area community.

According to the World Health Organization, which last week declared the outbreak a pandemic, there are more than 173,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 152 different countries, including more than 1,700 cases in the United States. The disease has led to more than 7,000 deaths worldwide.

“Essential” FBISD employees reported to work Monday morning in preparation for disseminating online instruction. The district, which has more than 78,000 students and 11,000 employees, said it had been considering moving to online education for several weeks.

Through April 10, FBISD is cancelling all after-school, extra-curricular and district-sponsored events. That includes field trips, district evening programs and gatherings.

“As a school district of our size, we have to take every precaution possible to avoid the health crisis that is happening in other parts of the country and the world,” Dupre said. “This closure is not a reaction, but a precaution. It is up to all of us to make decisions for our entire community.”

In wake of the closings, both school communities have also stepped up in efforts to continue providing students a semblance of normalcy.

FBISD is offering free “Grab and Go” meals Monday through Friday at 11 campuses throughout the district from 7:30-9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be no cost for the meals, which were provided to anyone age 18 and younger and to students with disabilities beginning Monday morning.

“There’s a lot of kids that when they come to school, breakfast and lunch is the only meal they receive. If we can make a difference and continue to feed them so they get what they need, we’re going to be out here,” said Leonetti Elementary cafeteria manager Delundra Peterson, who was handing out meals at Ridge Point on Monday morning.

FBISD’s list of campus distribution sites is as follows:

· Dulles High School – 550 Dulles Ave.

· Elkins High School – 7007 Knights Ct.

· First Colony Middle School – 3225 Austin Pkwy.

· Hightower High School – 3333 Hurricane Ln.

· Hodges Bend Middle School – 16510 Bissonnet St.

· Kempner High School – 14777 Voss Rd.

· McAuliffe Middle School – 16650 S Post Oak Rd.

· Missouri City Middle School – 202 Martin Ln.

· Ridge Point High School – 500 Waters Lake Blvd.

· Sartartia Middle School – 8125 Homeward Way

· Travis High School – 11111 Harlem Rd.

As of Monday afternoon, volunteers at Ridge Point had handed out more than 100 meals. At Hightower High School, about 150 meals had been provided, while more than 200 had received theirs at Travis High School.

“As a community, we’re supposed to help, so we’re doing as much as we can because we don’t know anybody’s situation,” said Selina Jones, the nutrition services director at Heritage Rose Elementary.

Additionally, SMSD will continue food services Monday through Friday, although on a modified schedule. Beginning Monday, the district offered breakfast from 8-9 a.m. at Stafford Elementary, 1250 Constitution Ave., and Stafford Intermediate School, 1350 Constitution Ave.

Lunch will be offered from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the same two locations, while the district will provide dinner from 3-5 p.m. at Stafford Elementary.

“SMSD is committed to fueling the minds and bodies of our future leaders of tomorrow with nutritious foods, particularly during this nationally declared emergency pandemic,” the district said in a news release.

Added Peterson, who was handing out meals at Ridge Point: “We want (the students) to know we’re still here for them and that we love them. We don’t want them to panic.”