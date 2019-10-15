Helping Hands

The Lambda Sigma chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society of women educators is partnering with Missouri City’s E.A. Jones Elementary School this year, collecting school items requested by the teachers. Sugar Land Office Depot donated three tubs of school supplies to help with the teacher wish lists Oct. 2.

From L to R, front: Office Depot’s Alexus Marquez, Ann Thompson, Christi Chrisman. From L to R back row: Mary Ann Dolezal, Jones Elem Assistant Principal Shannon Reese, Principal Carlo Leiva, Linda Russell and Counselor Elizabeth Guevara