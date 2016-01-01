Here Comes the Savior

One of the greatest things about Christmas is the anticipation of what would be awaiting you under the tree on Christmas morning. As a kid, the anticipation would almost be overbearing; even for some adults. It’s almost torturous when you think about it. Right after Thanksgiving, we are immersed into Christmas for the next 4-5 weeks and the anticipation just builds.

Can you imagine the anticipation that Mary and Joseph would experience from the moment they found out that Mary would conceive a son by the Holy Spirit and that He would come to save the world? How about the anticipation of the wise men traveling to worship the new baby, the King of the Jews when they saw the star in the East? Or, can you imagine the anticipation of Simeon after the Holy Spirit told him that he would not see death until seeing first-hand, the Messiah? Heritage Baptist Church in Missouri City invites you to join us Sunday mornings throughout this Christmas season as Pastor Ed Byrnes takes us through these moments in our Christmas series titled “Here Comes the Savior.” In addition, during our morning worship services on December 11th and 18th, we will have musical performances by our Kid’s Choir (11th) and our Adult Choir (18th). We would love the opportunity to meet you and to share this Christmas with you.

Our schedule is Sunday morning Bible Study @ 9:30 and Sunday morning Worship at 10:45. We also have our children’s ministry Kingdom Kid’s which meets each Sunday morning.

Heritage Baptist Church|2223 FM 1092/Murphy Road, Missouri City|www.hbctx.org