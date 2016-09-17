xanax user ratings
HERMAN DEE TEER
December 23, 1927 • September 17, 2016
Herman Dee Teer
Herman Dee Teer 88, passed away September 17, 2016 at home in Conroe, Texas. He was a former resident of Missouri City and owner of Teers Barber Shop. Survivors include his wife, Sarah and daughters Dani and Shirley of Conroe, Texas. 2 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
