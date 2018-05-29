Herzog repeats as MVP of District

Makinzy Herzog of Ridge Point was voted the Most Valuable Player of District 20 6A for the second consecutive year.
Herzog led the Panthers to first place in the district with a 14-0 record. She has committed to play with the Florida State Seminoles next year.
“I’m extremely honored to be voted MVP of the district. I’ve enjoyed my time here playing for Ridge Point. Thanks to my team for helping me get to this point,” Herzog said. “I’m ready and excited to go compete at the next level!”
Ridge Point coach James McClanahan was voted Coach of the Year, also for the second consecutive year, and Rachel Ybarra of Travis was voted Newcomer of the Year.
The 20 6A All-District first team:
Infielders:
Lauryn Banks, 12, Ridge Point
Abby Odneal, 12, Ridge Point
Shaina Amir, 12, Travis
Skie Villani, 12, Travis
Keagan Goldwait, 12, Clements
Lauren Harris, 12, Austin
Outfielders
Maggie Darr, 10, Ridge Point
Danie Garrison, 12, Ridge Point
Madysin Leighton, 10, Travis
Emily Kraynek, 11, Clements
Star Ferguson, 11, Kempner
Utility
Myra Goodman, 10, Clements
Payton Jackson, 11, Ridge Point
The 20 6A All-District second team
Pitcher
Natalya Cuevas, 10, Austin
Infielders
Sarah Metzer, 12, Dulles
Noemi Cortez, 11, Travis
Tamera McKnight, 11, Ridge Point
Taylor Soanes, 11, Ridge Point
Jessalyn Shipley, 9, Austin
Madison Wickliffe, 10, Clements
Outfielders
Audrey Fong, 11, Dulles
Morgan Westbrook, 10, Austin
Sydney Carter, 11, Austin
Riann Ruiz, 10, Travis
Utility
Carissa Cedillo, 11, Travis
Kate Dycha, 10, Ridge Point
The District 23 5A All-District Team
First Team
Infielders
Dani Davis, Elkins
Outfielders
Deija Russell, Elkins
Designated Hitter
Mira Hickle, Elkins
Catcher
Sydney Benefield, Elkins
Utility
Destiny Richmond, Willowridge
Honorable Mention
Mya Walker, Willowridge
Tynesha Willis, Willowridge
Paige Kram, Elkins
Kassidi Davis, Elkins
Rhonda Bullard, Marshall
