Herzog repeats as MVP of District

Makinzy Herzog of Ridge Point was voted the Most Valuable Player of District 20 6A for the second consecutive year.

Herzog led the Panthers to first place in the district with a 14-0 record. She has committed to play with the Florida State Seminoles next year.

“I’m extremely honored to be voted MVP of the district. I’ve enjoyed my time here playing for Ridge Point. Thanks to my team for helping me get to this point,” Herzog said. “I’m ready and excited to go compete at the next level!”

Ridge Point coach James McClanahan was voted Coach of the Year, also for the second consecutive year, and Rachel Ybarra of Travis was voted Newcomer of the Year.

The 20 6A All-District first team:

Infielders:

Lauryn Banks, 12, Ridge Point

Abby Odneal, 12, Ridge Point

Shaina Amir, 12, Travis

Skie Villani, 12, Travis

Keagan Goldwait, 12, Clements

Lauren Harris, 12, Austin

Outfielders

Maggie Darr, 10, Ridge Point

Danie Garrison, 12, Ridge Point

Madysin Leighton, 10, Travis

Emily Kraynek, 11, Clements

Star Ferguson, 11, Kempner

Utility

Myra Goodman, 10, Clements

Payton Jackson, 11, Ridge Point

The 20 6A All-District second team

Pitcher

Natalya Cuevas, 10, Austin

Infielders

Sarah Metzer, 12, Dulles

Noemi Cortez, 11, Travis

Tamera McKnight, 11, Ridge Point

Taylor Soanes, 11, Ridge Point

Jessalyn Shipley, 9, Austin

Madison Wickliffe, 10, Clements

Outfielders

Audrey Fong, 11, Dulles

Morgan Westbrook, 10, Austin

Sydney Carter, 11, Austin

Riann Ruiz, 10, Travis

Utility

Carissa Cedillo, 11, Travis

Kate Dycha, 10, Ridge Point

The District 23 5A All-District Team

First Team

Infielders

Dani Davis, Elkins

Outfielders

Deija Russell, Elkins

Designated Hitter

Mira Hickle, Elkins

Catcher

Sydney Benefield, Elkins

Utility

Destiny Richmond, Willowridge

Honorable Mention

Mya Walker, Willowridge

Tynesha Willis, Willowridge

Paige Kram, Elkins

Kassidi Davis, Elkins

Rhonda Bullard, Marshall