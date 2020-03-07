Hightower boys advance to state tournament

The Hightower Hurricanes’ path of destruction has left many teams in its wake this season.

It did so once again Saturday as they continued their march toward the school’s first state championship in boys’ basketball.

In their first regional final since the 2011-12 season, the Hurricanes defeated District 24-5A foe Shadow Creek 71-62 on Saturday afternoon in the Class 5A Region III final at the M.O. Campbell Center in Aldine to punch their ticket to San Antonio.

This will be Hightower’s fourth trip to the state tournament and first since the 2010-11 season.

Hightower will face District 5-5A runner-up Mansfield Timberview (29-8), the 16th-ranked team in 5A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, at the Alamodome on Thursday night after the Timberwolves defeated Centennial 64-62 Saturday afternoon.

Down 20-15 after the first quarter, Hightower flipped the switch in the next stanza, outscoring Shadow Creek 23-4 in the second quarter to take a 38-24 lead into the break. Shadow Creek eventually cut the lead down to as little as six points late in the game, but Bryce Griggs and Co. held off the late charge.