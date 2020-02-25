Hightower crushes Sharpstown in playoff opener

There have been few blemishes on the schedule for the Hightower boys basketball team this season, and the beat went on Monday night thanks to its high-powered offensive attack.

The Hurricanes trailed just once in cruising past Sharpstown 87-56 in a Class 5A bi-district playoff matchup at the M.O. Campbell Center in Houston. It was the 11th consecutive victory for the Hurricanes (29-5), who are ranked second in 5A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

Led by sophomore standout and four-star recruit Bryce Griggs (23.8 points per game), the Hurricanes boasted District 24-5A’s highest scoring attack during the regular season at more than 76 points per game. It was on full display once again Monday night. Heading into halftime with a 40-29 lead, Hightower hit another gear in the third quarter, outscoring the Apollos 22-7 to put the game away.

The Hurricanes’ 29 wins matches the 2007-08 squad’s mark for the second-most wins in a season in school history. Hightower will next face the winner of Port Arthur Memorial and Friendswood, which were scheduled to play Tuesday night, in the area round.

Hightower’s big win was Monday’s only success among area basketball teams.

Ridge Point could not build on the most prolific season in the school’s 10-year history, falling 57-53 in Monday’s first-round matchup against Katy Tompkins at Wheeler Fieldhouse in Sugar Land. The Panthers failed to hold a halftime lead.

Despite the loss, the 2019-20 campaign was historic for the Panthers. Their 25 wins set a school record, eclipsing the previous mark of 24 wins set each of the last two

seasons.

Ridge Point (25-8) remained in search of its first playoff victory since the 2014-15 season.

Meanwhile, Elkins was tripped up in its quest for a third consecutive trip to the regional tournament, losing 63-56 in a first-round game Monday against Katy Morton Ranch at the Merrell Center in Katy. The Knights (20-13) held a three-point lead against the Mavericks with less than five minutes remaining but could not close out the state’s 14-ranked team in Class 6A.

Two other boys teams were scheduled to be in action Tuesday night. Travis was slated to face off with Katy Mayde Creek at the Berry Center, while Bush was scheduled to play Katy High School at Don Coleman Coliseum in Spring Branch.

None of the area’s girls teams were in action Monday night. Multiple teams were scheduled to play on Tuesday.

Already in the regional quarterfinals for the first time in the school’s brief history, the Ridge Point Lady Panthers followed up 31 wins last season – a school record – with another 28 heading into Tuesday night’s matchup against District 17-6A runner-up Cy-Fair at Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston.

The Hightower girls defeated Barbers Hill 66-43 in the area round on Feb. 21 and were slated to play District 24-5A rival Manvel in a regional quarterfinal on Tuesday at the M.O. Campbell Center. The two teams squared off twice during the regular season, with the Lady Hurricanes emerging victorious both times.

Meanwhile, the season ended for the Travis Lady Tigers with a Feb. 17 loss against Katy Tompkins in the first round of the playoffs.

The Dulles Lady Vikings and Bush Lady Broncos had their seasons ended by Cypress Creek and Heights, respectively, in last week’s area round.