Historic honor

Bruce Grethen, left, receives the 2019 Bert E. Bleil Heritage Award from Robert Crosser in recognition of his work last year for the Fort Bend County Historical Commission. Grethen utilized ground-penetrating radar and other new technologies to help search for items of historic significance, including the grave of Texas Revolution hero Erastus “Deaf” Smith and the outline of the home of Mirabeau Lamar, the second president of the Republic of Texas. The award was presented March 5 during a ceremony at Safari Texas Ranch. (Photo by Joe Southern)