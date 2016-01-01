Holocaust survivor

Holocaust survivor Ruth Steinfeld holds a copy of the book “Memorial to the Jews Deported From France: 1942-1944” while speaking Jan. 26 at Clements High School. She said the book contains the names of her parents, who were killed by the Germans at Dachau Concentration Camp. She said finding their names in the book was the first time she had ever seen their names printed. Nazis raided their home in Germany on Nov. 9, 1938, and her father was taken from them. Later, her mother gave her and her sister up to the care of a Christian couple living in France just before she was taken and killed. After the war, the two sisters were sent to New York to live with their grandfather, who died a short time after their arrival. Steinfeld’s core message was that of forgiveness, a lesson that took her years to learn. “Forgive, but never forget,” she said.