Holyfield’s son on card for Constellation Field boxing event

The son of Evander Holyfield will fight during a series of professional boxing matches on March 7 at Constellation Field in Sugar Land.

The Sugar Land Skeeters minor league baseball team, in partnership with Next Fight Up and Force Train Promotions, are hosting a total of eight bouts, with the first scheduled for 5 p.m. Gates will open at 4 p.m. The weigh-in for the fights will occur at 1 p.m. March 6 in the stadium’s Insperity Club.

Most prominently, the card for the event will feature Evan Holyfield, the son of four-time world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield. It will be the third career fight for the younger Holyfield, who is 2-0.

Additionally, the main event for the night will feature Sugar Land’s own Pablo Cruz against Eduardo Pereira Dos Reis in an eight-round featherweight bout. The co-main event will feature Houston’s Raphael “Trouble” Igbokwe in a six-round middleweight fight against Dushane Crooks.

Tickets will cost $15 for general admission, $35 for the first two rows of the seating bowl and $75 for Insperity Club seating. Field tables are also available for $600, while VIP field tables are $810.

Fans can purchase tickets at sugarlandskeeters.com, by visiting the TDECU Ticket Office at Constellation Field or by calling the Skeeters at 281-240-4487.