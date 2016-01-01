Home improvement experts headline Sugar Land Home & Garden Show

The 7th Annual Sugar Land Home & Garden Show – scheduled for Jan. 28 and 29 at the Stafford Centre, located at 10505 Cash Road in Stafford – will be the scene of professional presentations ranging from outdoor cooking to master gardeners and color consultations to topiary design.

“This year we are bringing in Pearl Fryar, the award-winning founder of The Pearl Fryar Topiary Garden in Bishopville, South Carolina, to share his vision of nature’s greenery,” said Tony Wood, president of Texwood Shows Inc., producer of the Sugar Land Home & Garden Show. “The self-trained topiary artist will join a host of design experts who will provide home-improvement guidance from the show’s Fort Bend Lifestyles & Home Presentation Stage.

“Many people may have seen a documentary of Pearl’s life called A Man Called Pearl. We are honored to have such a unique and talented man at the show.”

Whether homeowners are on the hunt for indoor design ideas or looking for a way to make the greenspace surrounding their homes more appealing, there will be almost two-hundred mainly Fort Bend area experts available to help point them in the right direction.

In addition to Fryar, who will provide a demonstration of his skills on each day of the show, gardening expert Randy Lemmon, host of GardenLine on KTRH AM 740, will take the stage on Saturday to discuss the unique growing conditions faced by gardeners in the area.

And throughout both days of the show Fort Bend master gardeners will be on hand to answer questions and share ideas.

Lisa Giesler, a Houston-based certified professional organizer, owner of A Time and Place for Everything, and award-winning author of “My Life is a Mess: Organization 101” and “Uncluttered: Discovering Strength and Purpose in the Chaos of Life,” will lead a panel of experts to share elements of a dream home and one lucky attendee to her presentations each day will win a gift certificate to Container Store.

For those in attendance who need guidance selecting colors for the interior and/or exterior of their homes, certified color consultants from The Sherwin-Williams Co. will man the Sherwin-Williams Color Snap booth to answer questions using the company’s Color Snap Color Selection System.

Home chefs will find something amazing to whet their appetites at the Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery Cooking Stage. Houston-based Chef Michelle Morris, Ferguson Enterprises’ first and only in-house chef in the nation, will use the company’s latest appliances to cook up some tasty football appetizer recipes to share – while supplies last – with those in attendance.

Foodies attending the show also will have an opportunity to experience the tastes of unique offerings of local food trucks Cousins Maine Lobster, St. John’s Fire, Curbside Sliderz and Cupcake And A Smile, which will be set up outside of the Stafford Centre and serving both days of the show.

Wine and craft beer aficionados should not miss the Brew and Vinos Craft Beer and Wine Event, which will take place in a tent located in the parking lot adjacent to the show’s outdoor exhibit area. The Event features brews from Buffalo Brewing Co., No Label Brewing Co., Lone Pint Brewery, Kentucky Bourbon Ale, Southern Star Brewing, Karbach Brewery, Spindletap Brewery, Saloon Door Brewing, Adelberts Brewery, Alamo Beer, Under the Radar Brewery, 11 Below Brewery and others. Featured wines are from Dionisio Winery, Braman Winery, Water2Wine Houston Winery and others. This event requires a separate ticket, but you can get a discounted combo ticket for both events at BrewAndVinos.com.

“The charity partner for this year’s Sugar Land Home & Garden Show is the Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center,” Woods said. “I would like to invite everyone attending the show to stop by the center’s booth to learn about its mission, goals and fundraising opportunities.”

Show hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Tickets for the Sugar Land Home & Garden Show are cash only at $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, and children 12 years and younger can attend for free. Parking is available at no cost.

For show and ticket information call 832-274-3944 or visit SugarLandHomeAndGarden.com, where a downloadable discount coupon for $2 off admission is available.