Homer-happy Skeeters split on road

The Sugar Land Skeeters relied heavily on the long ball while splitting six road games during the last week.

D.J. Peterson hit home runs in each of the team’s three wins, giving him four homers in 11 games with the Skeeters. Anthony Giansanti homered twice during the week, while Zach Borenstein, Jason Martinson and Denis Phipps also went deep. Phipps has a team-leading 19 homers for the season, which is tied for second-most in the Atlantic League.

Chase De Jong and Troy Scribner provided the best pitching performances for Sugar Land, which took a 53-46 overall record into Monday’s road game against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Scribner gave up a solo homer while striking out six in 7 2/3 innings in a 3-1 win against the High Point Rockers on Aug. 6, while De Jong pitched six shutout innings with four strikeouts in an 8-0 win against the Somerset Patriots on Aug. 9.

Transactions

Sugar Land released pitcher Rogelio Bernal.

Upcoming

The Skeeters are in the middle of their second 10-game road trip in three weeks.

After concluding a four-game series against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Thursday, they return to Constellation Field on Friday for a seven-game series with the New Britain Bees. Friday is Star Wars night, which carries over to Saturday with a Swatson Star Wars bobblehead giveaway.

Skeeter of the Week

D.J. Peterson, a newcomer to the team, hit three home runs last week. His clutch hitting earns him Skeeter of the week honors

Atlantic League Second Half Standings

Wins – Losses – Games back

Freedom Division

York Revolution 20-10-0

Sugar Land Skeeters 18-11-.5

S. Maryland Blue Crabs 16-13-3.5

Lancaster Barnstormers 11-18-8.5

Liberty Division

High Point Rockers 17-13-0

Long Island Ducks 14-15-2.5

Somerset Patriots 11-19-6

New Britain Bees 10-18-6

Results

Aug. 6

Skeeters 3, Rockers 1

Aug. 7

Rockers 9, Skeeters 8

Aug. 8

Rockers 5, Skeeters 0

Aug. 9

Skeeters 8, Patriots 0

Aug. 10

Skeeters 10, Patriots 2

Aug. 11

Patriots 5, Skeeters 2