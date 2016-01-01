Honoring Harvey responders

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Rep. Pete Olson (TX-22) hosted a Fort Bend County first responders appreciation ceremony recently in Sugar Land to recognize local departments’ outstanding service both during and after Hurricane Harvey.

Cornyn and Olson presented certificates to police and fire departments from throughout Fort Bend County, and recognized the heroic stories of individuals who went above and beyond for their community following the storm. Fort Bend County Judge Bob Hebert emceed the ceremony.

Sen. John Cornyn, Sugar Land Police Capt. James Davis and Rep. Pete Olson. (Submitted photos)

Sen. John Cornyn, Missouri City Police Chief Mike Berezin and Rep. Pete Olson. (Submitted photos)

Sen. John Cornyn, Missouri City Fire Chief Eugene Campbell and Rep. Pete Olson. (Submitted photos)

