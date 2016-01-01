HONORING SACRIFICE

Ashley Fletcher, at podium, sings the National Anthem during Sugar Land’s annual Memorial Day ceremony, held Monday at Memorial Park. Pictured from the left are Brig. Gen. Dave Van Kleeck (retired), Councilwoman Amy Mitchell, U.S. Rep. Pete Olson, Mayor Pro Tem Himesh Gandhi, Fletcher, Councilwoman Mary Joyce, Col. David Kiger and Sunny Sharma.

Bruce Chow, 4, waves an American flag during the Memorial Day ceremony at Sugar Land Memorial Park. Pictured with him is his father Michael Chow of Dallas and grandmother Linda Chow of Sugar Land. Not pictured is his mother, Joey Chow.