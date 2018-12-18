Hope For Three announces new development director

Hope For Three has announced the appointment of a new development director, Julie Shaw Noel, to its Sugar Land staff.

Noel and her husband Scott came to Texas in 1983. They have lived in both Houston and San Antonio and have four children and five grandchildren, one of whom is on the autism spectrum. While interviewing for the position Noel said, “Hope For Three and its’ mission are important and personal to my family and myself.”

Noel comes from the healthcare finance industry and was CEO and president of ParrishShaw for 24 years in Houston. After selling the firm, she decided to use her networking and financial talents to promote the growth of Hope For Three.

A philanthropist and volunteer, Noel became involved with Hope For Three the beginning of this year. She served on the board of directors of several professional organizations and led their charity committees. Noel and her former business supported many worthy causes and organizations nationally, and in the Houston area.

“We are thrilled and honored to have Julie join our team, she brings a wealth of experience and knowledge that will help support children with autism and their families,” said Darla Farmer, Hope For Three executive director.

Hope For Three, an autism advocacy group, provides resources and support, in the form of financial aid, to families with children with autism spectrum disorder. For more information on how Hope For Three provides help and creates hope, volunteer or philanthropic support, call 281-245-0640 or visit www.hopeforthree.org.