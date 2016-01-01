stomach pain ambien buy ambien ambien effect on pregnancy

Hope for Three at Dulles High School

hopeforthreeHope For Three recently shared its signature awareness campaign, “IT’S COOL TO CARE” with students of Dulles High School (DHS). The goal of the program is to educate, enable and empower young people about other young people with unique abilities – autism. According to local statistics, there are 3,000 students with autism enrolled in school districts of Fort Bend County. This number does not include, students attending private programs in the area. “It’s Cool to Care” is an interactive program offered to various schools and organizations. A big thank you to Olayinka Olajubutu, pictured standing right; lime T-shirt with her fellow DHS Vikings, for helping to coordinate the event. Olajubutu is a Hope For Three Teen Huddle Member and Dulles Pal Member. For more information on It’s Cool to Care and the various ways to volunteer, donate and advocate for families living with autism, call 281-245-0640 or visit www.hopeforthree.org.

