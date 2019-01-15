Hope For Three has lucheon ‘For the Kids We Love’

Hope For Three Autism Advocates, a local nonprofit, is holding its annual luncheon slated for Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, at Safari Texas Ranch, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“For the Kids We Love” luncheon, presented by Mary and Tom Solcher and guest speaker, Grant Maniér, encourages support in raising awareness, acceptance and inclusion for local families and children living with autism spectrum disorder.

“It’s not what I can’t do, but what I can do that makes a difference,” said Maniér, author, public-speaker and Eco-Artist phenomenon.

Maniér is changing perceptions of how to reduce, reuse, and recycle. He uses thousands of pieces of recycled paper products and shredded puzzle pieces, and more, by creating extraordinary masterpieces of art. He is an award-winning artist and self-advocate, bringing his visual art exhibits and literacy program to schools and organizations and teaching the importance of environmental responsibility and inclusion through his art and new children’s book: “Grant the Jigsaw Giraffe and Friends.”

The CDC reports that one in 59 children in the United States are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. However, a recent study indicated the tally may now be as low as 1 in 40 children. Autism is more common than AIDS, cancer and diabetes, combined. A child is diagnosed every 11 minutes. The annual cost of care for one child with autism is estimated to extend up to $60,000.

Individual tickets ($50), and table ($500) sponsorships are available. For more information, visit hopeforthree.org or call 281-245-0640.