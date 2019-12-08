Hornsby, Marshall blast Manvel to reach state semifinals

The Marshall Buffalos are one win away from getting another shot at a state championship.

In continuing its march toward Arlington, where Marshall lost in the state final last year, it righted its only wrong of the 2019 regular season and proved that beating a great team twice is a tall task – especially a team with the star power like the Buffs possess.

Marshall took down District 11-5A archrival Manvel 40-10 in a Class 5A Division II state quarterfinal on Saturday afternoon at Freedom Field in Alvin, earning a state semifinal berth for the second consecutive season behind nearly 400 total yards from quarterback Malik Hornsby and a stout defense.

Playing in their fifth state quarterfinal in eight years, the Buffalos (13-1) avenged their only loss of the regular season to continue their march toward AT&T Stadium and a hopeful state championship. They will continue their quest next week when they take on District 14-5A runner-up Boerne Champion (13-1) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station.

The story of the game was Hornsby, who followed up maybe his worst game of the season with one of his best.

After throwing for just 65 yards and his first two interceptions of the season last week against Huntsville, he bounced back to complete 8 of 14 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns without an interception against Manvel. Hornsby also added 135 yards on the ground to pace Marshall’s offense, which lit up a Maverick defense that came in giving up just over 18 points per contest. The senior has now accounted for 3,060 yards and 39 touchdowns on the season.

Brandon Tryon caught one of Hornsby’s scoring strikes, while Jamaal Ulmer caught the other.

As usual, though, it was far from a one-man show. Running back Devon Achane rushed for 132 yards and four touchdowns Saturday afternoon and has now reached the end zone at least three times in each of Marshall’s four playoff games. He has now accounted for 44 touchdowns on the season, and 111 total scores during his three seasons at Marshall.

On the other side of the ball, the Buffalos stifled a normally potent Manvel attack. The Mavericks possessed the highest-scoring offense in 11-5A, averaging more than 52 points per game entering last weekend’s contest. However, Marshall showed why it has allowed the fewest points in 11-5A this year (11.6 per game) in holding Manvel to its lowest scoring output of the season while forcing two turnovers. It was the first time all year the Mavericks had not scored at least 38 points in a game.