Houston Astros All-Star

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve goes to bat during a game earlier this year. Altuve received more fan votes than any other player on the Major League Baseball All-Star ballot and will be joined by four fellow Astros in the All-Star Game. Joining Altuve are third baseman Alex Bregman, outfielder George Springer, and pitchers Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander. They will join manager A.J. Hinch and his coaching staff at the game, which will be held July 17 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Joe Southern)