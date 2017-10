Houston Astros: Standing tall

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is leading his team into postseason play. The shortest player in the Majors (5-foot-6) completed his fourth consecutive 200-hit season and third American League batting title as he led the Astros to a 101-61 record and the AL West crown. The Astros host the Boston Red Sox for the first two games of the American League Divisional Series on Thursday and Friday before the series goes to Boston on Sunday.