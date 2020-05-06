Houston Food Bank to distribute food at Dulles

Beginning Wednesday, the Houston Food Bank will be at Dulles High School multiple times during the month of May to help Fort Bend ISD students and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food distribution events are planned for Wednesday and Friday along with May 11, May 13, May 15 and May 21. On each day, distribution will run from 9-11 a.m. at the school at 550 Dulles Ave. in Sugar Land.

Families can receive produce, protein and pantry items during distribution. They will also be able to receive toiletry items – shampoo, body wash, deodorant, etc. – donated by community members while supplies last. Supplies will be handed out based on the size of a household and the number of children in a household.

The food distribution days are as follows: