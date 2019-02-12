Houston Glass Show and Sale is this weekend at Fort Bend County Fairgrounds in Rosenberg

The Houston Glass Show and Sale will be held Feb. 15-17 Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, 4310 Hwy. 36 S in Rosenberg.

There will be two buildings filled with top quality merchandise. Building C is the glass show featuring glassware and pottery from 1880s through the 1980s. There will be American Brilliant Cut Glass, Early American Pressed Glass, Carnival Glass, Depression Glass, Fenton, Cambridge, Fostoria, Westmoreland, Imperial, Heisey, and Blenko. The second building is the general line antique show with a variety of jewelry, silver, art glass, quilts, and pottery.

The dealers come from 12 states and bring a variety of collectible glassware that are hard to find at other shows in the area. Beginning collectors to the very advanced will be delighted by the glassware that is available for purchase.

The show is conveniently located for people coming from all areas of the Texas Gulf Coast. The show opens at 6 p.m. Friday with the annual opening party.

Show hours will be Friday 6-9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday admission is $15 and is good all three days. Admission on Saturday and Sunday is $6, good both days.

For more information, visit www.maxmillerantiques.com, or contact Max Miller at 713-410-4780 or mmxglass@aol.com, or Richard Theiss at 214-734-7216.