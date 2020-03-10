Houston man accused of illegally dumping tires in Sugar Land

Police have arrested a man they say organized an operation that illegally dumped tires around Sugar Land, Harris County and Houston over a period of several months in 2019.

Authorities said 59-year-old Darryl Watson of Houston was arrested last week on a felony charge of illegal dumping related to a case out of Sugar Land that occurred in late December. During the Dec. 27 incident, a Sugar Land city code enforcement employee allegedly caught several people in the act of discarding tires in an alleyway behind an address in the 12900 block of West Bellfort Avenue.

Further investigation revealed Watson to be the alleged leader of the group, which has dumped thousands of tires around the Greater Houston area, according to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen. The six-month investigation has been a collaboration between Rosen’s office, the Sugar Land Police Department, Houston Police Department and Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Rosen’s office said that in several of the incidents, Watson allegedly stole keys to moving trucks and paid individuals to pick up the tires from local mechanics prior to dumping them.

“Dumping tires like this is not only a blight on our neighborhoods but is a threat to the public health as it creates breeding grounds for mosquitoes after a rain,” Rosen said in a news release. “We take these cases seriously and will not stand for those who treat our neighborhoods and our neighbors with such disrespect.”

Rosen’s office said additional charges are possible for Watson in a pending case currently under investigation by HPD, which occurred Dec. 31 in the 11600 block of Homestead Road. Meanwhile, another case allegedly involving Watson was previously caught on camera by the constable’s office on Sept. 20 in the 11200 block of Van Archer.

Rosen’s office said investigators are seeking to identify two other men they believe are involved in the incidents. Anyone with information about them is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-521-4600.