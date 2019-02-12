Houston Methodist Cancer Center at Sugar Land offers support, assistance to cancer survivors

With more people surviving cancer and living longer, Houston Methodist Cancer Center at Sugar Land has created its cancer survivorship series to improve the physical, social, psychological and spiritual health of cancer survivors and caregivers. (Submitted photo)

The cancer survivorship series at the Houston Methodist Cancer Center at Sugar Land is designed to improve the physical, social, psychological and spiritual health of cancer survivors and caregivers.

“With the tremendous strides made in cancer care, we are seeing more and more survivors live long and productive lives after their treatment ends,” said Amy Sebastian-Deutsch, director of oncology and infusion therapy services at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital. “But these survivors, most over the age of 50, often require specialized services to overcome the physical and emotional impacts of their disease and treatment. There really was nothing comprehensive offered in Fort Bend, so we decided to augment our current supportive offerings by providing a range of services centered around art, music, exercise and massage.”

The cancer survivorship series continues to offer these programs free of charge:

• Thriving Through Creative Arts — offers survivors a chance to relax and express themselves through art — a proven approach to help cope with the aftermath of cancer.

• Life in Motion — designed to improve balance, coordination and agility and enhance social and emotional health.

• Music4Life — designed to improve muscle relaxation, mood management and expression of emotion.

• Massage —the benefits of massage include alleviation of stress, pain and other side effects which may be experienced as a result of cancer and its treatments. This service will be provided on a limited basis for cancer survivors.

Survivors should call Houston Methodist Wellness Services and mention the cancer survivor program provided through Houston Methodist Sugar Land at 713-441-5980

“These programs provide other benefits, too, because they allow survivors to meet and interact with others who have lived through the same experiences,” said Sebastian-Deutsch. “Having someone to talk with who understands what it’s like to fight and survive cancer is an important part of the healing process. Having that camaraderie with others can be powerful.”

For more information on the cancer survivorship series, or to register, visit houstonmethodist.org/events and search for Cancer Survivorship Series or call 281-205-4514.