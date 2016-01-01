Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine to host annual sports physicals

Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Sugar Land offers annual student physicals for Fort Bend ISD, Alief ISD, Stafford MSD and any other student athlete needing a physical.

The physicians have been associated with local school districts for more than 17 years and have donated more than $500,000 back to those communities.

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) requires all high school athletes to undergo and pass a physical examination prior to participating in sports. Physical evaluations include examining height, weight, vision, blood pressure, pulse, ears, nose, throat, heart, lungs, abdomen, spine, and all joints in the upper and lower body. Physicians discuss the athletes’ medical history and consult with them and their parents if further evaluation is necessary prior to releasing them to participate in sports.

“I grew up in the area and attended Elsik High School, so it is an honor to come back and support the players. We look forward to continuing to support these school districts,” said Vincent Phan, M.D., orthopedic surgeon and team physician. “We truly enjoy working with the schools in these districts.”

“Performing physical examinations is just part of being the team physician. Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine physicians support coaches, athletic trainers and players throughout the school year,” added Timothy Sitter, M.D., orthopedic surgeon and team physician. “Partnering with Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine provides a convenient, inexpensive opportunity for our athletes to complete this important physical exam. This partnership continues to provide access to some of the finest doctors in our community and a safer environment for our amazing students as they participate in our athletic programs,” said Richard Gregoire, head district athletic trainer for Fort Bend ISD.

“I thoroughly enjoy the relationship we’ve developed with local school district staff,” said Sitter. “It is a privilege to work together with an exceptional group of athletic trainers and coaches, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the future.”

On July 29 from 9 a.m. to noon, Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine will host student physicals in their building at 16811 Southwest Frwy., Sugar Land. Orthopedic, sports medicine and cardiology physicians will be on-site to provide additional clearance as needed.

The cost is $20 (cash only) for students ages 12 through 18. Be sure to bring a completed UIL Physical Evaluation form, which can be printed from events.houstonmethodist.org/physicals-sl along with the Houston Methodist release form. Proceeds generated from the physicals are donated back to the athletic training program of the school the student attends. Students receiving a physical will also get a free T-shirt. For more information, email athletictrainer@houstonmethodist.org or call 281-275-0447.