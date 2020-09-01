Houston Methodist set to host virtual sports medicine sessions

As area high school athletes prepare to return to the playing field, a local hospital is doing its part to help prevent injuries after a long layoff. Houston Methodist Orthopedics will be hosting a pair of virtual seminars in the coming weeks with Dr. David Braunreiter, a board-certified primary care sports medicine doctor at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, to help student-athletes properly condition their bodies for a return to play.

The first webinar will be a virtual session at 11 a.m. next Thursday, Sept. 10 for a discussion on common sports injuries and how to prevent them.

Braunreiter’s tips for preventing them are as follows:

– Get a physical to make sure you’re healthy before the season starts.

– Always wear proper protective equipment, clothing and well-fitting shoes designed for the sport you are playing. Protective eyewear and helmets are key for many sports.

– Warm up and stretch before and after exercising.

– Stay hydrated.

There will also be another session at 11 a.m. Sept. 24 regarding how young athletes can maintain a healthy mind and body. Registration is required for the sessions, which are free to watch and apply to all Houston Methodist locations.

To register or find out more information on these events, community members can visit houstonmethodist.org/ athlete or call 281-2010409